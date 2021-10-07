CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

What Did Don Lemon Tell Stephanie Grisham To Do About Her Tell-All Book?

By Gabrielle LaRochelle
nickiswift.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people are not happy about Stephanie Grisham spilling all the tea in her new memoir, "I'll Take Your Questions Now." According to CNN, even her former boss, ex-president Donald Trump, decided to give his input via spokesperson about her new book. "Stephanie didn't have what it takes and that was obvious from the beginning," Trump's statement read. "She became very angry and bitter after her break up and as time went on she was seldom relied upon, or even thought about."

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 3

ps observer
2d ago

Who cares what Don Lemon says about anything. He has no common sense and the lowest viewership on cable tv. Only CNN could consider his show continuing

Reply
2
Related
nickiswift.com

Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
East Bay Times

Kimberly Guilfoyle kept from queen’s state dinner as Trumps viewed as ‘Beverly Hillbillies,’ Stephanie Grisham says

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, US President Donald Trump, US First Lady Melania Trump pose for a photograph ahead of a State Banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2019, on the first day of the US president and First Lady’s three-day State Visit to the UK. – Britain rolled out the red carpet for US President Donald Trump on June 3 as he arrived in Britain for a state visit already overshadowed by his outspoken remarks on Brexit. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP via Getty Images)
POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Sean Hannity Gets Weird In Super-Awkward Exchange With Laura Ingraham

Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham had an awkward exchange on Wednesday evening as the two bantered during the handover between their shows. Ingraham suggested that Hannity was about to unveil a line of cosmetics, and complimented his “beautiful” skin. Hannity seemed puzzled, then responded by bragging about all the “hitting and hitting and hitting and elbows and punching” he does.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Grisham
Person
Don Lemon
Person
Donald Trump
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson and Greg Gutfeld Have Insult-Riddled Debate Over CNN’s ‘Dumbest’ Anchor: ‘That Guy Is Every Bit As Stupid As He Seems’

Tucker Carlson made a guest appearance on Gutfeld! on Wednesday night to debate the eponymous host on the question of which CNN host is the “dumbest.”. Greg Gutfeld said he thinks Don Lemon qualifies for that ignominious distinction, while Carlson maintained that it’s Chris Cuomo. On his show on Tuesday, Carlson dubbed Cuomo “the single dumbest person ever to perform on cable news.” The Fox News host added, “He makes Don Lemon look like a particle physicist.”
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tell All#Cnn#The Daily Beast#Fox News
The Hollywood Reporter

Sean Hannity: “Plenty of People at Fox” Don’t Agree With My Political Opinions

Fox News, now 25 years in, has never had more competition. There are the longtime cable news rivals, CNN and MSNBC, of course, but also newer competition from the right in the form of Newsmax and others. Despite that competition, Fox News has maintained its grip on the conservative news ecosystem. Sean Hannity, who has been with the channel since the beginning, thinks he knows why. “I would argue with a lot of these other channels, if they even exist I because I really don’t like to pay much attention to them, is that they claim that they’re balanced, they claim that...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
mediaite.com

‘These Adorable Little Rioters…Filmed Everything,’ Paul Begala Says Jan. 6 Panel Will Have Lots of Evidence Even Without Subpoenas

Former Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA) and Democratic strategist Paul Begala told CNN on Saturday that the January 6th select committee needs to be aggressive in pursuing evidence about Donald Trump‘s role in Jan. 6. “I did contempt against the Clinton administration when I was chief counsel on the committee and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Stephen Colbert Spoils the Wildest Moments from Stephanie Grisham’s Tell-All to Hurt Book Sales

Stephen Colbert does not want anyone to buy Stephanie Grisham new tell-all book, so he spoiled all the best parts on Tuesday night. The Late Show host tried his best to avoid talking about the Trump administration, but eventually stopped dragging his feet, conceding, “Sometimes the news forces me to talk about our former president, Scrooge McSchmuck.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy