Bitcoin remains strong above its recent breakout level, but several major altcoins will be under pressure until BTC reveals its next move. Bitcoin (BTC) has been sustaining above $54,000 for the past few days but that has not resulted in euphoria among investors. Google Trends data shows that Bitcoin search interest has not picked up in recent days and is nearing one-year lows. Some analysts believe that this is a sign that only stronger hands are accumulating.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO