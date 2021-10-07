CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back 4 Blood release time, file size, preorders, and Xbox Game Pass status

Cover picture for the articleSpooky season is upon us, so what better way to celebrate than with Back 4 Blood, a new cooperative first-person shooter with zombies? It’s a highly anticipated release reminiscent of Left 4 Dead. It’s even made by the same developer, Turtle Rock Studios, so there’s a lot to be excited about. As with many modern AAA games, Back 4 Blood has multiple versions, and which one you buy determines when you can start playing. Along with that, there are various pre-order bonuses and download sizes depending on the platform. Here’s what you need to know about Back 4 Blood before diving in.

