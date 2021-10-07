R29 Readers’ Favorite Fall Weekender Bag Is 40% Off
While hard-sided rolling luggage is the best option for extended travel, it's not an ideal bag for shorter trips away where more malleable fabric combined with a toss-over-your-shoulder design allows for unencumbered jaunting around. We're talking about soft yet all-encompassing weekender bags. For returning R29 readers, it will come as no surprise that the reigning weekender of the top-bought lot is still Lo & Sons' dependable favorite: The Catalina Deluxe. It's the AAPI-owned and female-founded brand's workhorse weekender that's sustainably crafted from durable organic canvas, equipped with strategic storage, and multi-functional carrying capabilities. Think everything from a separate shoe compartment, adjustable padded messenger strap, and a pass-through sleeve for securing overtop suitcase handles. And it's currently on sale for 40% off, along with Lo & Sons' other best-selling travel bags. Below, check out the top five perfect-for-fall styles we recommend scoring while they're near half-off their usual premium price. You'll find the popular likes of an editor-approved leather fanny pack, a very chic belt bag, and a crowd-pleasingly adjustable crossbody style — all crafted from a high-quality mix of organic cotton fabrics, recycled poly, and consciously sourced leather.www.refinery29.com
