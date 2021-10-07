CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

R29 Readers’ Favorite Fall Weekender Bag Is 40% Off

By Elizabeth Buxton
Refinery29
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile hard-sided rolling luggage is the best option for extended travel, it's not an ideal bag for shorter trips away where more malleable fabric combined with a toss-over-your-shoulder design allows for unencumbered jaunting around. We're talking about soft yet all-encompassing weekender bags. For returning R29 readers, it will come as no surprise that the reigning weekender of the top-bought lot is still Lo & Sons' dependable favorite: The Catalina Deluxe. It's the AAPI-owned and female-founded brand's workhorse weekender that's sustainably crafted from durable organic canvas, equipped with strategic storage, and multi-functional carrying capabilities. Think everything from a separate shoe compartment, adjustable padded messenger strap, and a pass-through sleeve for securing overtop suitcase handles. And it's currently on sale for 40% off, along with Lo & Sons' other best-selling travel bags. Below, check out the top five perfect-for-fall styles we recommend scoring while they're near half-off their usual premium price. You'll find the popular likes of an editor-approved leather fanny pack, a very chic belt bag, and a crowd-pleasingly adjustable crossbody style — all crafted from a high-quality mix of organic cotton fabrics, recycled poly, and consciously sourced leather.

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Flat Shoes Are Back! Here Are 5 Styles We’re Wearing This Autumn

For some, the high heel is a tool of the patriarchy and a symbol of hypersexualisation. For others, it is simply a shoe that becomes uncomfortable five minutes into wearing it. Controversial reputation aside though, most fashion lovers can agree that the high heel is a feat of engineering. Coming in every colour, shape and style imaginable, heels are often regarded as the most imaginative footwear out there.
APPAREL
ABC Action News

Favorite Fall Finds with Limor Suss

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some of her favorite Fall finds. JCPenney and The Novogratz launched the Back to Everything Collection. An exclusive bright, bold and FUN bedding line plus a curated selection of furniture and décor. Hungry Buddha® Keto Bars are delicious, low-sugar, plant-powered and allergy-friendly snack bars made...
Refinery29

Shackets, Snacks, Chunky Loafers & More Reader-Favorite Buys

In the early aughts of fall 2021, we saw an uptick in flannel shackets and shiny new bakeware alongside the usual old-faithful likes of best-selling vibrators and good-looking desk chairs. Even before the end-of-summer air had a chance to crisp up, R29 readers — according to our vat of anonymous shopping data — used Labor Day and its slew of sales as a catalyst to stock up on autumnal essentials (some of which you can still snag a deal on!).
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Cotton#Design#Luggage#Cotton Fabrics#Shoes#R29 Readers#Lo Sons#The Catalina Deluxe#Aapi
Highsnobiety

Loewe Amazona Bag Fall/Winter 2021 Return

Every fashion house has its own signature bags, and for Loewe, its most popular silhouette in the past has undoubtedly been the Puzzle bag. For Fall/Winter 2021 however, Jonathan Anderson has brought back a silhouette from the archive, breathing new life into the Amazona. Launched in 1975, the hand-held silhouette...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Observer

Home Set: Fresh Fall Favorites

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a knit sweater vest and blue-tinged frames to a stylish grey denim skirt and the most soothing moisturizer, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
DFW Community News

Fall Favorites: Corduroy

My favorite season is finally here, and I’m loving trading out my summer staples with fall favorites. While it will be a while until we can truly embrace the fall season with layers upon layers for sweater season, switching out my everyday basics is a step in the right direction for cooler weather – and I am all for it!
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
seattlemet.com

Our Favorite Jackets for Warding Off the Seattle Freeze

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. Yes, the Seattle Freeze is still an actual thing. So too is the arrival of rain, sleet,...
fashionista.com

Fashionista's 43 Favorite Bags From the MFW Spring 2022 Collections

More than in past seasons, the bags we saw on the Spring 2022 runways in Milan reflect a lot of the trends we're seeing in ready-to-wear. Firstly, they run the spectrum of adorable-but-impractical mini bags to sensible-but-still-sleek oversized totes and satchels, all of which fit the different needs of a wardrobe for (hopefully) reemergence. Then, there are the touches of Y2K sprinkled throughout, most notably at GCDS and Blumarine, with their shoulder bags covered in florals and chain embellishments. Vacation-ready woven straw styles are still going strong, as is the Gen Z-beloved baguette silhouette.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MyStateline.com

Favorite fall décor with The Midwest Rustic!

Brianna Zahn, owner of The Midwest Rustic, tells us about all the great things you can find there and shows us how to make a 3D sign. You can find their products at themidwestrustic.com and follow them on Instagram at @themidwestrustic_
Myhighplains.com

Making Some Fall Favorites

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Whether it’s candle apples or caramel apples, both are very delicious and fall staples. Now we’re making the caramel apple in a small version with just as much fun and flavor. Ingredients. Granny Smith Apples. 7oz Soft Caramels. 1.5tbsp Heavy Whipping Cream. Candy for Garnish. Instructions.
studio-mcgee.com

Our Favorite Footwear For Fall 2021

Footwear might be the best part of a fall wardrobe…. and now that autumn is in full swing, our team is getting ready to go back into the office, and we’re filming for our Netflix show “Dream Home Makeover,” we can’t help but want to add all the shoes to our carts.
APPAREL
Refinery29

Soft Accessories For Hard Times: Why We Love The Pillow Bag Trend

At Refinery29 UK, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. In confusing times such as these, fashion adapts. During...
Refinery29

The Best Fall Clothes According To What R29 Readers Are Shopping

As we've written a LOT of shopping guides to date, we can only imagine how overwhelming it might be to try and parse through all of that #content for a one-and-done seasonal fashion query. So, in an effort to make your autumn add-to-cart journey more seamless, we tapped our anonymously sourced shopping data to craft a guide to the best fall clothes for women — according to you, R29 readers. Below, discover this all-encompassing style lineup that's conveniently outfitted with crosslinks to our most popular fall fashion stories and the top-bought products from each; covering every category from the best fall dresses to the best fall jackets and the best fall sweaters to the best fall shoes. If you're not swooning over what you see, or if styles are sold out in your size, then check back with us in the upcoming weeks as this fall fashion roster is refreshed with newer best-selling styles. Go ahead and journey down our virtual skyscraper of the best fall clothes for women below — you're in store for easy layers, luxurious cashmere knits, chunky loafers, perfect pairs of denim, and more.
APPAREL
Refinery29

Baseball Caps Are Fall’s Favorite Hair Accessory

I love fall outfit research. There's substance to the layers: sweaters and blazers, pants with socks and loafers — fashion feels sturdy, purposeful, and more put-together than a sundress and sneakers. Before I buy anything, though, I like to peruse September's street-style galleries, which help me reimagine what I already...
BEAUTY & FASHION
purewow.com

The Best Fall Bags Under $150

A cute bag is the perfect accessory to finish off any chic OOTD. Still, finding the right one at a good price can be hard to do (especially when you have expensive taste). It’s not impossible, though, as proven by these 11 bags—including totes, clutches and more—that all clock in at less than $150.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall, According To Fashion Insiders

Every season, a new selection of soon-to-be bestsellers hits our favorite fashion retailers. With so many products and trends to keep up with, it’s hard to know what to “add to cart” when the time comes. In our New Arrivals series, we consult the buyers, editors, and fashion insiders at our go-to shopping destinations to find out their best bets for the season’s MVPs (most valuable products).
APPAREL
Refinery29

Farmacy’s Editor-Favorite Green Cleansing Balm Is 25% Off

Choosing to go green with our beauty routines from all-natural ingredients to conflict-free production and sustainable packaging is an eco-conscious commitment. But, it's one that brands like Farmacy make attainable — especially for skin-care beginners with sensitive skin. With ethical farm-sourced formulas, recycled containers, and give-back initiatives, the popular beauty brand has been driven by sustainability since it first debuted in 2015. A cult-favorite among clean-beauty buffs and R29 editors (myself included!), Farmacy boasts a roster of skin-care bestsellers with thousands of extensive rave reviews. And, lucky for us, the brand is currently offering 25% off sitewide plus a free 7-piece gift ($65 value)* with promo code 6BDAY — the only hitch is that this excellent deal ends TONIGHT, at 11:59 p.m. PST. To help you make good game-time cart decisions, whether you're new to Farmacy or clean beauty in general, we're breaking down the brand's top five products worth adding into your routine. Scroll on to shop 25% off everything from an editor-favorite cleansing balm that effortlessly melts makeup away to an AHA resurfacing night serum that gives complexions a noticeable next-day glow and a cheery, cherry-infused brightening eye cream. If you happen to miss tonight's sale, don't forget that first-time shoppers can still snag 15% off their orders. And, be sure to click back here for future Farmacy scores because we'll be keeping you updated with new promos as they drop.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy