Akron’s Gay Community Endowment Fund to host annual Sugar Plum Tour of Holiday Homes

AKRON, Ohio – The Gay Community Endowment Fund of the Akron Community Foundation is hosting its annual Sugar Plum Tour of Holiday Homes fundraiser in December. This year marks the 20th anniversary for the event, which will be held in both live and virtual formats and feature tours of beautifully decorated homes throughout Greater Akron. Proceeds support the local LGBTQ+ community, as well as Greater Akron as a whole. Last year’s event raised more than $100,000 for the fund. Recent grants awarded by the fund have created safer environments for LGBTQ+ youth, combated phobias of the LGBTQ+ community and supported mental health and suicide-prevention programs for LGBTQ+ people.