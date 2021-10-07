CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Akron, OH

Akron’s Gay Community Endowment Fund to host annual Sugar Plum Tour of Holiday Homes

By Megan Becka, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AKRON, Ohio – The Gay Community Endowment Fund of the Akron Community Foundation is hosting its annual Sugar Plum Tour of Holiday Homes fundraiser in December. This year marks the 20th anniversary for the event, which will be held in both live and virtual formats and feature tours of beautifully decorated homes throughout Greater Akron. Proceeds support the local LGBTQ+ community, as well as Greater Akron as a whole. Last year’s event raised more than $100,000 for the fund. Recent grants awarded by the fund have created safer environments for LGBTQ+ youth, combated phobias of the LGBTQ+ community and supported mental health and suicide-prevention programs for LGBTQ+ people.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Cleveland.com

Beyond Juicery + Eatery to open Brecksville restaurant

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- Beyond Juicery + Eatery, a Michigan-based restaurant chain serving juices, smoothies, wraps and salads, is planning to open a new location in the Starbucks building on Brecksville Road near Ohio 82. cleveland.com Monday (Oct. 11). According to its website, Beyond Juicery + Eatery has 26 restaurants in...
BRECKSVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Plum#Endowment#Holiday Homes#Greater Akron#Lgbtq Community#Lgbtq Youth#Georgian#Bath#Firestone
Cleveland.com

Westlake holds its first National Night Out at Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- The City of Westlake and its police department held their first National Night Out Oct. 5 at Market Square, in partnership with Crocker Park. National Night Out is described as “an annual, community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.”. Robert Rozboril, public relations director for the...
WESTLAKE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
53K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy