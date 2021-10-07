Ohio education officials aim to prevent hazing with new plan

(Watch in the video player above: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs law toughening the state’s hazing penalties.)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Higher Education released its plan for combating hazing at colleges and universities across the state on Thursday.

This comes months after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed Collin’s Law, which makes hazing a felony, and in the wake of the death of Stone Foltz . The 20-year-old Bowling Green State University Student died from alcohol poisoning during a fraternity hazing ritual in March.

The plan includes guidelines for anti-hazing education and training programs, as well as a model anti-hazing policy. It focuses on awareness, prevention and intervention. (See the full plan here.)

“Acts of hazing have occurred at campuses across the United States for too long, leaving physical, psychological, and emotional scars that seldom heal quickly,” said ODHE Chancellor Randy Gardner, in a news release on Thursday. “Earlier this year, Gov. DeWine and the Ohio General Assembly sent a clear and direct message to everyone affiliated with colleges and universities in our state – taking important steps necessary to bring an end to hazing must be an Ohio priority.”

In the plan, the Ohio Department of Higher Education encouraged schools to detail potential sanctions for violations and hold student groups accountable.

