Council approves action on animal shelter, Butterfield Stage Corridor
The Porterville City Council took quick action at its meeting on Tuesday to set in motion two major projects in motion. As part of its consent calendar, the council approved an authorization to begin to advertise for bids for the new animal shelter to be located in Porterville. The council also approved a declaration of negative impact as far as the environment concerning the Butterfield Stage Corridor, clearing the way for the development of that project to begin.www.recorderonline.com
