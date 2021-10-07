The Rays and the story of modern baseball: Intro and data sources

I'm hurt. The only way I can get myself to be less hurt is to think about the next season and our potential roster moves. The Rays had their most successful regular season ever in 2021, but unfortunately could not get it done in the ALDS against a bitter division rival. While the Rays' average age as a team is actually near the league average, the core players are all young and on rookie deals. The Rays will return four starting pitchers who were rookies and have two position players who are leading rookie of the year candidates. Arbitration and roster crunch will lead to unexpected moves, but a deep farm system that saw 4 of its 5 stateside affiliates win league championships will keep the team stocked with young (and cheap) talent.

MLB ・ 12 HOURS AGO