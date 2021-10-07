Notre Dame loses wide receiver for season

Notre Dame wide receiver Joe Wilkins will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after tearing his MCL in the Fighting Irish loss versus Cincinnati last week.

Wilkins, a junior, had four receptions through Notre Dame’s first five games this year totaling 61 yards. He also recorded a touchdown reception in the season-opening victory at Florida State.

Brian Kelly announced the unfortunate news during his media availability on Thursday.

With the loss of Wilkins you would assume more playing time is right around the corner for true freshmen Lorenzo Styles and Deion Colzie. Styles recorded his second career reception in the second half of last week’s game, gaining 14 yards and a Notre Dame first down.