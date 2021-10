The pound slumped to an eight-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, as concerns escalated that the fuel crisis consuming the UK could lead to a sharp slowdown in economic growth alongside a surge in inflation. The UK currency fell as low as 1.353, which represented its biggest daily drop against its US contemporary this year and the lowest level since January. Panic buying of petrol in recent days has been attributed to broader supply chain pressures that threaten to stifle the economy’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

