The weather report for our last 1.5 day trip was slightly concerning with significant wind and sea forecast for the offshore banks. A closer look showed us that we would have a clear window out there with only light chop for the last hour or two of traveling. Since most of the fishing has been on the anchor lately, we figured it would be fairly pleasant once we got situated with the anchor down. This ended up being the case with a great day spent on the anchor while watch a few white caps roll by as we were hunkered down on the anchor.

