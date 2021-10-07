Woody Harrelson punched man in self-defense at hotel’s rooftop bar, police say
Actor Woody Harrelson punched a man at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports. The Metropolitan Police Department told NBC that Harrelson punched the man, whose name was not immediately released, at the hotel’s rooftop bar Wednesday night after he refused to stop photographing Harrelson and his daughter. Witnesses said the other man, not Harrelson, was the aggressor in the incident and allegedly lunged at Harrelson.www.mlive.com
Comments / 0