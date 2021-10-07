CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane Kiffin Thanks Alabama, Ole Miss Fans for Popcorn Delivery After Pregame Comments

By Michael Shapiro
 5 days ago
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Kiffin may have embarrassed himself a bit with his pregame comments before facing Alabama on Saturday, but at least Ole Miss's coach got a good snack out of it.

Kiffin appeared quite confident as Ole Miss prepared to host No. 1 Alabama, telling viewers on CBS to "get your popcorn ready" before dropping his headset to end a pregame interview. The decision quickly looked foolish. Alabama sprinted out to a 21-0 lead, winning 41-21 as Kiffin's squad looked completely overmatched.

Kiffin apologized for his comments on Monday, though it doesn't appear as though his pregame bombast has lost him any love in either Oxford or Tuscaloosa. Kiffin posted a picture Thursday featuring various brands of popcorn, thanking the Alabama and Ole Miss fans for their generosity despite the blowout loss.

The Ole Miss program continued to lean into the joke on Thursday. The first 5,000 fans at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday will receive free popcorn, a nice pregame snack before Ole Miss hosts No. 13 Arkansas. Perhaps Kiffin can back up his pregame proclamation with Nick Saban out of town.

Kiffin enters Saturday 8–6 at Ole Miss as he continues his second season with the program. He is 70–40 in 10 seasons as a college head coach, including stints at Tennessee, USC and Florida Atlantic.

Dale Brooks
4d ago

I like lane kiffin rather he is right or wrong on some things he keeps you pumped up to want to beat him and his team. And when coaches and their players and the so called colledge football experts say things in the media about how Alabama is over rated and this is the team that is going to beat Bama they just make Bama and Saban want to prove them wrong and most of the time they do. Like this past weekend several college football experts came out on Sunday and apologized about the things they were saying about Bama and its football program nothing makes a Bama fan feel better so please keep picking against the tide we love it LOL.!!

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

