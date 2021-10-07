CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama swamped, 2 killed in floods from slow-moving front

By Associated Press
wcbi.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePELHAM, Ala. (AP) — Parts of Alabama remain under a flash flood watch after a day of high water across the state, with as much as 13 inches of rain covering roads and trapping people. Two deaths have been blamed on the slow-moving low-pressure system: The Marshall County coroner’s office says a 4-year-old girl and an 18-year-old died in the floods in northeast Alabama. A flood watch remained in effect Thursday for parts of metro Birmingham, and most of the state is under a flood warning. Three feet of water filled a Piggly Wiggly near the Florida line, and some 250,000 gallons of wastewater overflowed from sewage systems in Baldwin County.

