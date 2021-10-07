Forrest General reports 29 hospitalized with COVID-19, four on ventilators
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg reported a total number of 29 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday, October 7. Out of the total number of patients, four are vaccinated while 25 have been reported unvaccinated. Additionally, there are 12 unvaccinated ICU patients and one vaccinated ICU patient. Four individuals are currently on ventilators.www.wjtv.com
