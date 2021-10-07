Provo-cation: Boise State at BYU Game Preview

Commentators: Dave “Cabbage” Pasch, Dusty “Devo” Dvoracek, and Tom “Loogie” Luginbill. Win or lose...the BYU game each year is usually a close contest and a slobberknocker all around (or perhaps groin puncher)...that is, until last season when the severely gimpy Boise State team decided to do BYU a solid and help give their undefeated season a SOS bump. This was a mistake. The Broncos...down to their 4th and 5th string QBs after the first series, let the Cougars defile Albertsons Stadium (that was mercifully empty) to the tune of a 51-17 smackdown. I don’t know if the Broncos currently have the offense OR defense for immediate comeuppance, but hey...it’d be nice, right?