CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

COVID-19 vaccine shots for kids under 12 may be available in November

By Email
6abc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 vaccine shots for kids ages 5 to 11 may be available as soon as November after Pfizer and BioNTech submitted on Thursday an emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA has scheduled a public hearing on Oct. 26th to examine the request. The companies'...

6abc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNET

Don't carry your COVID vaccine card. Here are ways to store it on your phone

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Given the White House's new vaccine mandates that include government workers, school districts and larger employers, it's more important than ever to keep your COVID-19 vaccine card handy. Cities and counties across the country are also requiring proof of vaccination to attend live indoor events and enter gyms, restaurants and bars. That goes for kids, too, who may soon be eligible for the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Moderna And#Johnson Johnson
AOL Corp

Natural immunity emerges as potential legal challenge to federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates

The argument that natural immunity against COVID-19 is an alternative to vaccination is emerging as a potential legal challenge to federally mandated vaccination policies. Vaccination is already required for certain workers and some college students. The federal government, despite steeper legal hurdles to imposing vaccination, has also invoked the U.S. Department of Labor to mandate inoculation for health care workers and is expected to roll out a larger policy effectively mandating vaccination for a majority of U.S. workers.
U.S. POLITICS
biospace.com

New Evidence Suggests COVID-19 Vaccines Might Mitigate Long COVID

Long COVID is real, and on October 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) published a formal definition of the illness, which it refers to as “post COVID-19 condition.” Now, evidence is emerging that not only can COVID-19 vaccines help to prevent the condition, but they could serve as a form of “rescue” for those already stricken with it.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
6abc

Why lawsuits against COVID-19 vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts

There is longstanding precedent to back the orders. From teachers to airlines workers, some employees who have faced termination for not complying with their company's COVID-19 vaccine mandates have gone to court to fight the decisions. Some of the plaintiffs, such as New York City Department of Education employees, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: Booster Side Effects Similar to After Second Dose, YouTube Bans Vaccine Misinformation, Hospitals Brace for Staff Shortages Due to Vaccination Rules, Pfizer Kid Shot May Not Get Okay Until November

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 2:55 p.m. on September 29, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 233,065,148 (up from 232,617,083 Tuesday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,770,501 (up from 4,761,221 Tuesday) Total...
PUBLIC HEALTH
williamsonhomepage.com

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots available for vulnerable populations

The Williamson County Health Department is offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to certain vulnerable populations. According to a WCHD news release, the single-dose booster shot will be available for people who meet the following criteria at least six months after their primary Pfizer-BioNTech doses. People 65 years and older...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Detroit News

COVID-19 vaccination clinics, booster shots available in Livingston County

As COVID-19 cases remain high across the state, Livingston County officials announced Tuesday they are offering vaccination clinics and booster shots for residents. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Mobile COVID Vaccination Program is available in the county through October. No appointments are needed for the free Pfizer doses, the Livingston County Health Department said in a statement.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Shorthorn

COVID-19 booster shots available for certain individuals

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot Sept. 22 for certain individuals six months after their initial series of vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also released its recommendations for the booster Sept. 24. These recommendations are only for the...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy