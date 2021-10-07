Expect to pay a bit more for Halloween pumpkins this year

There are two types of seasonal superfans: those who go all out for the holidays, with twinkle lights, Santas aplenty, and elves and reindeer galore; and Halloween people. It’s easy to spot Halloween people; they’re the ones with the massive spider webs strewn across their entryways, larger-than-life inflatable ghosts and goblins on their lawns, animatronic monsters guarding the front door, and spooky skeletons peeking out from windows and trees. For Halloween people, November 1 is always a huge disappointment — why can’t this haunting holiday last longer? Happily, there’s a place in Oregon where Halloween lasts an entire month. Every October, the town of St. Helens, Oregon, becomes a spooky Halloween village known as The Spirit of Halloweentown, and it’s a must-visit for all fans of frightful, delightful fun.

