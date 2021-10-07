Expect to pay a bit more for Halloween pumpkins this year
We know Texas is famous for many crops, but pumpkin harvests aren’t generally the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the Lone Star State. While Illinois accounts for around 90% of the nation’s pumpkin crop, Texas does produce its fair share of soon-to-be jack-o’-lanterns. Floyd County in the Texas Panhandle, or Floydada to be precise, is the epicenter of the state’s pumpkin harvest. Mark Carroll, an AgriLife Extension agriculture agent in Floyd County, says this year’s harvest was fairly typical.www.ksat.com
