The Green Bay Packers will take the field in Cincinnati this week against a surprising 3-1 Bengals squad that has already faced two other members of the NFC North - winning against Minnesota and losing an ugly game to Chicago. Without the injured Jaire Alexander in coverage, one of the keys to the game might be how well the Packers’ secondary holds up against Joe Burrow and rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who has hauled in a pass play of 34 yards or more in each game thus far. Still, the Bengals have been slow-starters in the early part of this season.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO