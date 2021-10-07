CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raheem Sterling Contract Status Update and More

By Saul Garcia
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaheem Sterling is a man in limbo. Unsure about where his future lies, the English star has put a pause to contract talks with City according to the latest reports this morning. Sterling has been linked with a move away from the Etihad and both Spanish giants as well as new names have been sounded since August. Most recently it was Barcelona who wanted him on loan with then a free later on, which seemed ridiculous.

