Music

Corey Taylor – Slipknot May Release New Music ‘In the Next Month or So’

By Graham Hartmann
 5 days ago
Get ready, maggots… new Slipknot music may be coming before the end of 2021. In a new interview with Eddie Trunk, Corey Taylor revealed fans shouldn’t be surprised if they hear a fresh Slipknot track “in the next month or so.”. You may remember Slipknot surprise-releasing “All Out Life” on...

Revolver

Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Witnessing Kurt Cobain, Axl Rose VMAs Clash

Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica's Black Album with Revolver's Fall Issue bundles featuring limited-edition magazines and deluxe prints from photographer Ross Halfin, Baroness' John Baizley and visual artist Eric Wolfe Sahlsten. Order yours now!. Revolver's new Fall 2021 Issue features an in-depth interview with Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett...
MUSIC
Loudwire

Watch Vended (Featuring Sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor + Clown) Perform at 2021 Knotfest Iowa

With new music just released last week, Vended, the band featuring the sons of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Clown, performed over the weekend at Knotfest Iowa. The group is fronted by Griffin Taylor, with drummer Simon Crahan, bassist Jeremiah Pugh and guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki rounding out their lineup and for some in attendance it was an introduction to the upstart band's live promise.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Taylor
Person
Eddie Trunk
Vended (Featuring The Sons Of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor & Clown) Performed At Last Weekend’s ‘Knotfest Iowa’, Footage Available

Vended opened the second stage of this past weekend’s sold out ‘Knotfest Iowa‘ festival at the National Balloon Classic Field in Indianola, IA. The band are fronted by Griffin Taylor, son of Slipknot, etc. frontman Corey Taylor. Their familial ties to Slipknot don’t end there however as Simon Crahan, son of Slipknot percussionist M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan, serves as Vended‘s drummer. Guitarists Cole Espeland and Connor Grodzicki and bassist Jeramiah Pugh are also among the band’s roster.
INDIANOLA, IA
#Killswitch Engage
NME

Watch Slipknot’s Corey Taylor pull off mid-song somersault at Knotfest Iowa

Newly emerged footage from Slipknot‘s explosive headline set at last months’ Knotfest Iowa 2021 shows frontman Corey Taylor pulling off a mid-song somersault – see it below. Returning to Iowa for the first time since its inaugural year in 2012, Knotfest Iowa 2021 took place on September 25 and featured...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Clip: Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Plays a Radio DJ in the Horror Movie Bad Candy

Move over, Mario Lopez! Having already changed the face of heavy music forever and all time, Corey Taylor is ready to take on Hollywood. The Slipknot frontman plays a radio DJ, ‘Chilly Billy,’ in the new horror film Bad Candy. It’s a terrifying tale of people who really, really hate Gilby Clarke’s old band, brought to you by the masters of horror themselves, directors Scott B. Hansen (camera and electric department, Texas Chainsaw 3D) and Desiree Connell (unit production manager, Bully). It’s been receiving rave reviews from outlets like The Guardian (“Unapologetically juvenile!”), Blu-ray.com (“Frustratingly random!”), Vaguevisages.com (“Works best as a showcase for the acting talents of the dude from Slipknot, which is really saying something!”), and hard-hitting journalistic outpost Knotfest.com (“It’s especially fun to hear [Taylor] say things like “‘Can you dig it?’!”).
MOVIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

GUS G. 'Wouldn't Say No' If OZZY OSBOURNE Asked Him To Play In His Band Again

Greek guitar virtuoso Gus G., who joined Ozzy Osbourne's band a decade ago, was asked in a new interview with Guitar World how he found out he was no longer in the legendary heavy metal singer's group. "Sharon [Osbourne, Ozzy's wife and manager] called me at home," he said. "I was kind of expecting it. They had announced a festival, and I was waiting to hear back what was going to happen. And then eventually, she gave me a call. I think it was in the middle of the night, because we have such a time zone difference. She called me in Greece, and said, 'I just wanted to let you know personally, so you don't find out online, we're going to do the farewell tour, and Zakk is coming back for that.' And I was, like, 'No worries at all. No problem.' And I thanked her for everything they had done for me. We're still on good terms, so, no problem at all."
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Corey Taylor Thinks New Slipknot Music May Arrive Next Month

Great news for the billions of fans of the only three bands that actually matter: Slipknot singer Corey Taylor says the band could release music very, very, very soon. Specifically… “in the next month or so.”. Speaking about the ‘Knot’s new album, Taylor tells Eddie Trunk (via The PRP):. “Actually,...
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

Slipknot Could Release New Music ‘In The Next Month Or So’

New Slipknot music might be released as early as before the end of the year. Lead singer Corey Taylor recently told The Eddie Trunk Podcast it could come “in the next month or so.”. Taylor was speaking about the next Slipknot album saying, “It’s pretty much done. I’d say it’s...
MUSIC
wiltonbulletin.com

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals He's Collecting Guitar Gods for Upcoming LP

Ozzy Osbourne revealed that he has assembled an arsenal of guitar gods — Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, and longtime collaborator Zakk Wylde — for his upcoming new album, the follow-up to 2020’s similarly all-star Ordinary Man. In an interview on his namesake channel Ozzy’s Boneyard on...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Slipknot to return with “let’s bludgeon everybody” music soon says Corey Taylor

Currently tearing up the US on their Knotfest Roadshow, Slipknot will return with new music “in the next month or so”, according to frontman Corey Taylor. Speaking on The Eddie Trunk Podcast, Taylor told the host that the band’s follow-up to We Are Not Your Kind is “pretty much done… probably about 80 per cent done.“
MUSIC
wesb.com

Watch SLIPKNOT Perform In Syracuse During ‘Knotfest Roadshow’ Tour

Fan-filmed video footage of SLIPKNOT‘s October 5 performance at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, New York can be seen below. Late last month, SLIPKNOT launched the 2021 incarnation of the “Knotfest Roadshow” with support from KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FEVER 333 and CODE ORANGE. The 28-date run, produced by Live Nation, kicked off following the band’s Knotfest Iowa hometown show in Des Moines on September 25, and will wrap up in Arizona in early November.
MUSIC
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

