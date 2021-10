PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh funeral director said it is not uncommon for fans to scatter ashes at sporting events. “We laugh, of course, but you shouldn’t just do that,” funeral director LeeAnn Sherman said. “We always tell them not to make it obvious if you are scattering and don’t be scattering in a public place because you are going to get in trouble.” KDKA’s camera was in the endzone at Heinz Field on Sunday when a commotion broke out in Section 133 after someone partially scattered ashes in the stands and on the edge of the playing field. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Witnesses told...

