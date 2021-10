PORT AUSTIN, MI — After hours adrift on the Saginaw Bay in a leaky rowboat, a mother and daughter were rescued and brought ashore by emergency responders. The 35-year-old daughter and her 64-year-old mother, both from the Vassar area, set out around noon on Monday, Oct. 11, in a 10-foot rowboat, said Huron County Sheriff Kelly J. Hanson. They were bound for Turnip Rock, misinterpreting an advertisement that claimed it would take them about 45 minutes to reach their destination from where they launched, Hanson said.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO