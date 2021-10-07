CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

SURVEY: What do you want the new school mascot to be in Pittsfield?

By Waleed Azad
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) — The rebranding of Pittsfield’s Braves mascot has begun with Taconic High School asking the community to participate in an online survey.

With the mascot rebranding having been debated since 2017, the district decided to enlist the services of HEARD Strategy & Storytelling, a marketing and communications agency that offers pro-bono rebranding to any Massachusetts high school that made the decision to change their mascot. Taconic and four other schools have taken the offer to date.

“We’re thrilled to begin the important work of making our school and our mascot representative of everyone in the district,” said Matthew Bishop, Taconic High School Principal. “We’re excited to see what ideas the community has during the open survey portion of the process.”

HEARD worked with Taconic High School Mascot Subcommittee members to create a strategy of accumulating the community’s input with the end goal of refining the data so the committee could make decisions and recommendations. The survey is open until October 20.

Taconic High School asks the public for their input on what the new mascot should be. The survey can be accessed through this link. The Pittsfield School Committee voted to retire their embattled Native American mascot in August 2020.

Once the responses to the survey are completed, the subcommittee will be narrowing the list to give to the student body and school for an eventual vote on a new mascot. The process to rebrand will take many months to complete, however, school officials are hopeful to have a new mascot by the end of 2021.

