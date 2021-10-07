CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AGC Studios Hires Solstice Studios' Crystal Bourbeau as President of Worldwide Sales and Distribution

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAGC Studios has hired Solstice Studios executive Crystal Bourbeau as its new president of worldwide sales and distribution. Bourbeau will oversee the domestic and international sales and distribution activity of the company’s film and television slate, including sales to domestic studios, international distributors, broadcasters and global and regional streaming platforms. She will report into CEO Stuart Ford, who set up the independent producer-financier in 2018.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agc#Solstice Studios#Television#Janet Suzman Board#Vp#Lionsgate#Hunger Games#Black Label Media#Participant Media
