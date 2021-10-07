‘What If...?’ is the MCU’s first big misstep. Why the series should have fans worried
Respect for the audience. Carefully considered plots. Thoughtfully developed characters. These have been the hallmarks of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At first glance, the juggernaut's fourth Disney+ series — an animated show investigating how well-known stories might have turned out differently with one crucial tweak — looked like a chance to have fun with the Marvel mythos, inviting plenty of "Whoa" moments along the way. That's how the comic it's based on played out, at its best.www.sacbee.com
