Premier League

"I still have three years left at Liverpool" - Jurgen Klopp On His Future

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

Klopp at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has been a revelation for Liverpool and even though we know the day has to come eventually, it will still be a hard one to take.

When Klopp took over, Liverpool were quite a bit off being a successful team. He's slowly built up the squad with a fantastic recruitment process and has development fantastic players into world beaters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmJIz_0cKDKqno00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Managers such as Bob Paisley and Bill Shankley built this club's legacy of being the being one of the world's best. Klopp has brought that aura back into the club. Klopp has brought the excitement back. Klopp has brought back the feeling of we will win trophies rather than let's try.

With three years left on his contract Klopp has spoken recently in an interview about his future:

“Seeing the world, it’s (an) easy (answer). I could see the whole world if I wanted but still, I have no time. I still have three years left at Liverpool and that’s a long, long time in football.”

"And I hope we are successful as possible in that time. I’m fully here, I’m full of energy and I want to go as far as possible and let’s see where we can end up.”

LFCTR Verdict

Klopp loves this club just as much as we love him. A longer stay is possible and I'm sure will be opened with welcome arms from the board if that's what he wants. A chance of a year off for Klopp is also an option but I think if that was to happen Klopp would go elsewhere afterwards.

One thing is for certain. If Klopp is with us for three more years or ten then he will be doing everything he can to leave with multiple trophies.

