Review: ‘Mass’ powerfully explores the emotional aftermath of a school shooting

There’s enough pain and tragedy to go around in actor Fran Kranz’s impressive directorial debut, Mass. The irony is that the four central characters in a room, jammed together at a too-small table to discuss the emotional impact of a school shooting, are basically arguing about who is carrying the most. Kranz, who most will remember from the series Dollhouse and his role in Cabin in the Woods, isn’t the most obvious choice for a film like this, but he shows a knack for getting the best out of actors we already expect a lot from, and for making cinematic a one-room conversation piece that would seem to be better off as a one act stageplay.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO