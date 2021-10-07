CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Dan Parent On the Kevin Keller 10th Anniversary Omnibus

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Parent, the artist who has defined Archie Comics's house style for years, has launched (along with Archie) a new Kickstarter campaign to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his most famous creation, Kevin Keller. Titled Kevin Keller Celebration!: A 10th Anniversary Omnibus, the one-shot is set for release in December, and has about a week remaining before it's done. It has already passed a stretch goal that will see readers' paperback omnibus upgraded to hardcover, so if you get on board at this point, you can get a hardcover for the same price as a paperback would have been.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Highsnobiety

KITH's 'KXTH' 10th Anniversary Book, Ronnie Fieg Interview

KITH is not a streetwear boutique. KITH is culture, if you will, one of the pre-eminent forces shaping contemporary youth culture. "The goal is always to outdo the last thing we did, which has become the most difficult part of my job," KITH founder and creative director Ronnie Fieg told Highsnobiety. "It’s a never-ending conversation about how we can one-up ourselves."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thefocus.news

Marvin Winan is engaged but who is fiancée Deneen Carter?

News that Marvin Winan got engaged hit social media on 7 October 2021 and now everyone is curious about who his lucky fiancée is. Marvin Winans, pastor and member of gospel quartet The Winans, announced he had got engaged while speaking at his Detroit church, The Perfecting Church. Although he...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comicbook
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
michiganchronicle.com

Gospel Singer Marvin Winans Announces Engagement of Girlfriend

Marvin Winans, Perfecting Church founder and pastor, recently announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend at his church over the weekend, MTO News reported. The gospel legend announced to his church — in a moment captured on video — that he and his girlfriend, Deneen Carter, of 15 years are getting married. Marvin Winans Sr. was previously married to Vicki Winans for 16 years before they divorced in the mid-90s.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Army
Outsider.com

‘Bull’: Michael Weatherly-Led Show Writes Out Original Cast Member

Former NCIS star Michael Weatherly returned to the small screen last week when his hit CBS series Bull began its sixth season on Thursday, October 6. Of course, the members of the hit Michael Weatherly-led series were happy to return to their on-screen offices with the outspoken trial expert. However, there was one character that was noticeably absent as the show’s sixth season premiered last week.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Gary Cole Joins 'NCIS' Season 19 in a Pretty Important Role

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up on NCIS. Shows like NCIS have a revolving door of cast members and guest stars, which means that the series has seen plenty of big stars slide into new roles throughout the years. Now, for Season 19, Gary Cole is joining the cast. But who is Gary Cole's NCIS character?
TV SERIES
The Day

Gary Allan Poe performs show about Edgar Allan Poe in New London

To answer your question right off the bat: No, Gary Allan Poe doesn’t think he’s related to Edgar Allan Poe. But that shouldn’t (and doesn't) prevent him from creating a Poe-centric show. That’s what he’s done with a production commemorating the 172nd anniversary of the author’s death (his exact cause...
NEW LONDON, CT
cartermatt.com

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1, role of Chimney in season 5?

Is Kenneth Choi leaving 9-1-1 following the events of Monday night’s new episode? With an ending like that, we’d understand the confusion. After all, Chimney opted to leave Los Angeles at the end of the episode. It wasn’t necessarily a farewell for good, but it represented him going off until he could find Maddie and bring her home. The last he saw, she took money out at an ATM in Oxnard. So far, that’s the only clue that he has.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Has Another Great Netflix Recommendation For Horror Fans

When it comes to horror, some names are synonymous with the genre. Alfred Hitchcock, Dean Koontz, George A Romero, Wes Craven, and Anne Rice, to name a few. Another popular name in horror is Stephen King, responsible for classics like It, The Shining, Carrie, and new favorites like The Outsider and If It Bleeds. His horror style strikes hot and leaves a burn long after you’ve put down his books.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

CBS Sitcom Recasts Key Character

One fan-favorite CBS sitcom is about to undergo a major cast shakeup as it heads into its second season. When B Positive returns for Season 2 on the network on Thursday, Oct. 14, the role of Adriana, Drew Dunbar's girlfriend, will be recast, with original actress Rosa Salazar departing the series after just a single season as a recurring character.
TV SERIES
Collider

Exclusive 'The Stand' Gag Reel Shows James Marsden, Whoopi Goldberg, and Greg Kinnear Messing Up

CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment are releasing The Stand on Blu-ray and DVD today, and Collider has your exclusive look at part of the bonus content for the limited series release — because who doesn't love a gag reel? The Stand's Blu-ray and DVD three-disc release is officially available for fans to own on October 5. A two-pack featuring the original 1994 miniseries as well as the 2020 adaptation will also be available on Blu-ray and DVD.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chucky Creator Don Mancini Talks Cult Connections and How His Killer Doll Is an Equal Opportunity 'Psychopath'

When it came time to continue the horrific tale of his redheaded killer doll, creator Don Mancini knew the small screen was where Chucky belonged. “The eight-hour format [gives] you storytelling real estate,” he tells TVLine. “We have more time to get you involved with these characters, and you get to know them much more as human beings than you can in a 90-minute film.” Plus, there’s more time for the bodies to pile up, right? It’s been 33 years since the world first met Chucky in the movie Child’s Play, and in Syfy/USA Network’s upcoming continuation (which starts slashing Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 10/9c),...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy