Dan Parent On the Kevin Keller 10th Anniversary Omnibus

Dan Parent, the artist who has defined Archie Comics's house style for years, has launched (along with Archie) a new Kickstarter campaign to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his most famous creation, Kevin Keller. Titled Kevin Keller Celebration!: A 10th Anniversary Omnibus, the one-shot is set for release in December, and has about a week remaining before it's done. It has already passed a stretch goal that will see readers' paperback omnibus upgraded to hardcover, so if you get on board at this point, you can get a hardcover for the same price as a paperback would have been.