One Piece Introduces Momo's Major Mission with Yamato

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMomonosuke, the son of Kozuki Oden, is attempting to conquer his fear by assisting Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates against the forces of Kaido and his Beast Pirates, with the latest chapter of One Piece's manga teaming him up with none other than Yamato to perform a task unlike anything he's done before. With Momo transformed into a dragon himself, being subjugated to experiments using an artificial Devil Fruit which used the genetics of Kaido himself, the young fighter has a lot to prove and has little time to do it as the War For Wano continues to erupt.

comicbook.com

ComicBook

One Piece Cosplay Goes To War With Yamato

Of the many characters that have been introduced during One Piece's War For Wano Arc, perhaps there is no bigger fan favorite than Yamato, the offspring of the Beast Pirate Kaido who has decided to throw off his father's influence and live to honor the memory of the departed warrior, Kozuki Oden. With Yamato already making a grand entrance in the recent episodes of the anime adaptation, it's no surprise to see that fans are using Cosplay to honor what might very well be the latest addition to the Straw Hat Pirates, should he survive the battle against his father.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Cliffhanger Circles Back to Wano's Worst Ruler

The War For Wano Arc has had plenty of surprises for the Straw Hat Pirates, the resistance fighters of Wano, and the Beast Pirates as the fate of the isolated nation hangs in the balance, with the final page of the latest chapter of One Piece throwing in a surprising return for a character who was previously thought dead. With Luffy returning to battle riding atop the pink dragon form of the son of Kozuki Oden, Momonosuke, the Straw Hat Pirate captain will surely be shocked to discover that one of the biggest villains of Wano has made a return.
COMICS
epicstream.com

One Piece Chapter 1,027 RELEASE DATE and TIME, SPOILERS

Anime Writer A devil child addicted to city pop and iced coffee. The most recent chapter of One Piece has given us many moments that are bound to provide you with goosebumps. Momonosuke finally gathers more courage, while Luffy and Kaido’s battle begins with a bang. It looks like things are going well so far for the samurai side of the Battle at Onigashima.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Voice Actors Celebrate Recording 1000th Episode

Eiichiro Oda's epic masterpiece in the world of Shonen, One Piece, has been running for decades with both its manga and anime adaptation, with the printed story recently hitting its one-thousandth chapter and one-hundredth volume. With the animated series inching ever closer to its thousandth episode, the cast behind the Straw Hat Pirates and other characters from the world of the Grand Line decided to celebrate the monumental episode that will continue the War for Wano Arc, which sees Luffy and his crew battling against the Beast Pirates and their all-powerful leader in Kaido.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Welcomes Luffy's Most Insane Comeback Yet

The War For Wano Arc is continuing to tear apart the isolated nation of Wano in the pages of One Piece's manga, with Kaido and his Beast Pirates attempting to hold onto their grip on the citizens of Wano Country, but it seems as if the Straw Hat Pirates have another big ace up their sleeve as Luffy returns to the fight. Much like everything in Monkey D Luffy's life, the captain of the Straw Hats has decided to "go big or go home" with a return in the latest chapter of One Piece that is definitely king of the pirates worthy.
COMICS
International Business Times

'One Piece' 1027 Spoilers Tease The End Of This Character's Role In Onigashima War

The next chapter of the hit series "One Piece" is going to be phenomenal and if the latest set of spoilers is to go by, it looks like readers will see the series of extraordinary moments leading to the conclusion of the explosive fight between Beasts Pirates' King the Conflagration and Straw Hat Pirates' Roronoa Zoro.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Cliffhanger Sets Up Zoro's Beef with King

The War For Wano is entering dangerous new territory in the pages of One Piece's manga, with Luffy once again diving back into the battle for the fate of the isolated nation as he stares down the larger-than-life Kaido. While the main fight might be between the two captains of the Straw Hat Pirates and Beast Pirates respectively, the War has seen plenty of fights spring forth between the swashbucklers from each crew, as Roronoa Zoro is seen in the final pages of the latest chapter pitting his mettle against King of the Beast Pirates.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Reveals Luffy's Big Request of Yamato

One Piece revealed Luffy's surprising and huge request of Yamato with the newest chapter of Eiichiro Oda's original manga series! The third act of the Wano Country arc has reached its climax as the final battles of the war on Onigashima have now taken shape. After losing to Kaido twice in pretty spectacular fashions each time, Luffy has finally set himself up for the third round against the Emperor thanks to Momo and Yamato's help. But while the two have helped him get the fight started, Luffy really only wants to finish this fight alone.
COMICS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Collider

‘One Piece’ Celebrates 1,000th Episode With First U.S. Theatrical Release of ‘One Piece Film: Strong World’

Happy 1000th episode to the hit anime One Piece! Toei Animation and Fathom Events have joined together to celebrate the occasion with a special theatrical event, which will be held on November 7th and 9th. This event will showcase the tenth One Piece movie, titled One Piece Film: Strong World, in select theaters across the United States via Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network – the film’s first theatrical release in the U.S. The pre-show includes the premiere of One Piece: Mugiwara Chase featurette. It’s also worth mentioning that the two-night event includes two different formats of the movie: November 7 will show the English dubs and November 9 will show English subs.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix's One Piece Team Gives Update on Production

One Piece has spent the past couple of decades dominating the anime scene. The pirate tale has captured the imagination of millions around the world, and Eiichiro Oda promised to bring his creation to new spaces as the years passed. He made good on the promises when Netflix announced it would be adapting the story in a live-action project. And now, a new production update has been passed along by the show's team.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

One Piece Creator Debuts Nico Robin's Statue in Hometown

One Piece has debuted a cool new Nico Robin statue in series creator Eiichiro Oda's own hometown! One Piece is in the midst of a major celebration as not only has the original manga series crossed over an impressive 1000 chapter milestone, but the anime series is getting ready to reach 1000 episodes of its run as well. The series has grown to monumental levels of popularity since its initial debut, and Japan has commemorated the series in some pretty major ways over the years in Oda's hometown of Kumamoto in Japan by erecting statues of the series' characters.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Stuns Fans With the Akazaya Nine's Attack on Kaido: Watch

One Piece stunned fans with the Akazaya Nine's attack on Kaido with the newest episode of the anime! The anime is quickly approaching the monumental 1000th episode of the series overall, and it's at just the right time as the war for Wano is truly kicking into gear. With Luffy and the others sneaking their way through Onigashima, it seems now that the raid on the island will truly and finally begin now that the Akazaya Nine have made their way to Kaido and took him on in an impressive first foray for this war overall.
COMICS

