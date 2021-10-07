One Piece Introduces Momo's Major Mission with Yamato
Momonosuke, the son of Kozuki Oden, is attempting to conquer his fear by assisting Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates against the forces of Kaido and his Beast Pirates, with the latest chapter of One Piece's manga teaming him up with none other than Yamato to perform a task unlike anything he's done before. With Momo transformed into a dragon himself, being subjugated to experiments using an artificial Devil Fruit which used the genetics of Kaido himself, the young fighter has a lot to prove and has little time to do it as the War For Wano continues to erupt.comicbook.com
Comments / 0