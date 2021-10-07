Battlefield 2042 Developer Provides Release Update Amidst Calls for Delay

EA and DICE have confirmed that Battlefield 2042 on console, which is to say, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, will not support mouse and keyboard, which is great news, because the game does not have input-based matchmaking. That said, while the console versions of the game don't currently support keyboard and mouse, this could change in the future. You'd hope that if it does change, matchmaking would change to ensure controller players don't match up with keyboard and mouse players, but right now this hasn't been specified and detailed, which in turn has worried some console players looking forward to the new Battlefield game.

