The Hill's 12:30 Report: Debt ceiling fight punted to December

By Cate Martel
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago

--> A midday take on what's happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha--breaks down crying hysterically.

NEWS THIS MORNING

Shake on it?:

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have reached a deal to punt the debt limit into December.

Details of the deal: “The plan would raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion, which will fund federal borrowing until December 3, according to a Senate aide familiar with the agreement who requested anonymity to describe it.” (Via The Washington Post’s Tony Romm) https://wapo.st/3DzAJUL

How this happened: Yesterday after the GOP closed-door luncheon, McConnell offered to let Democrats pass a short-term debt ceiling hike into December to give them more time.

It immediately sounded like Democrats would take them up on it: https://bit.ly/3AmeqzN

Yes, but there was a holdup: After hours of behind-the-scenes negotiations, Schumer said he and McConnell had not reached a final deal. But Schumer and McConnell finally reached a deal this morning.

It’s Thursday! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Send comments, story ideas and events for our radar to cmartel@thehill.com — and follow along on Twitter @CateMartel and Facebook.

IN CONGRESS

Deadlines, schmedlines:

Via The Hill’s Jordain Carney, “Democrats are already skeptical that they’ll be able to hit new deadlines for getting a sweeping two-part spending package to President Biden ’s desk as they ramp up haggling over deep divisions.” https://bit.ly/3ljDxij

The latest deadline: Oct. 31 for passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the social spending bill

Yes, but: “It’s hardly the first deadline Democrats have set, and missed, as they try to find unity on the path forward on the two-part spending package.”

THE RIFT BETWEEN BUSINESS GROUPS AND THE HOUSE GOP WIDENS:

Via The Hill’s Karl Evers-Hillstrom: https://bit.ly/3iIGyqH

Tidbit — this is pretty funny:

Via Politico’s Burgess Everett, “When Jon Tester returned from a White House meeting last month, Amy Klobuchar congratulated him for his ‘nice quote’ about the debt ceiling. As Klobuchar read back Tester's expletive-infused words, he recalled protesting: ‘‘Come on. I didn't say fucking.’ And she said, ‘Oh no, you said fucking.’’ After digesting that Klobuchar was right, Tester kicked himself: ‘‘Goddammit. I’m trying to wean myself off of this.’’” https://politi.co/3AhPCsx

The bigger point to this tidbit: “Despite hailing from a state that Biden lost by 16 points, Tester isn’t among the Democrats getting cursed out for obstruction by liberal activists. In fact, the burly farmer from Big Sandy, Mont., has become a reliable advocate of much of Biden’s agenda, even as he eyes a potentially perilous reelection campaign in 2024 in a state where being a Democrat is hard enough.”

How Sen. Tester is helping Biden: https://politi.co/3AhPCsx

LATEST WITH THE CORONAVIRUS

Possibly the first authorized vaccine for younger kiddos:

Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they have asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize their COIVD-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. https://cnn.it/3BlB9xb

Timing — what happens now?: “FDA officials had said that once vaccine data for younger children was submitted, the agency could authorize a vaccine for younger children in a matter of weeks -- not months -- but it would depend on the timing and quality of the data provided.”

THIS IS A HEARTBREAKING STAT:

Via ABC’s Cheyenne Haslett, nearly 1 in 5 children have lost a parent or caretaker from COVID-19, according to a new CDC study. https://abcn.ws/3iF7Uhv

And according to the Associated Press: More than half of those children who lost a primary caregiver are Black or Hispanic. https://bit.ly/3mwpLZd

CASE NUMBERS:

Coronavirus cases in the U.S.: 44,067,618

U.S. death toll: 707,890

Breakdown of the numbers: https://cnn.it/2UAgW3y

VACCINATION NUMBERS:

Total number of vaccinations administered in the U.S.: 398 million shots have been given.

Seven-day average of doses administered: An average of 960,397 doses

For context: The U.S. population is roughly 339 million.

Breakdown of the numbers: https://bloom.bg/3iVTPLH

FROM THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

It will be interesting to read about these events in history books some day:

A new Senate report shows the extent of former President Trump ’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Via The New York Times’s Katie Benner, “Even by the standards of President Donald J. Trump, it was an extraordinary Oval Office showdown. On the agenda was Mr. Trump’s desire to install a loyalist as acting attorney general to carry out his demands for more aggressive investigations into his unfounded claims of election fraud. On the other side during that meeting on the evening of Jan. 3 were the top leaders of the Justice Department, who warned Mr. Trump that they and other senior officials would resign en masse if he followed through.” https://nyti.ms/3FB5M4n

Read the report: https://bit.ly/305lYdL

IN TEXAS

Legal battles over the abortion restrictions:

Via The Associated Press’s Paul J. Webber, “A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., calling it an ‘offensive deprivation’ of a constitutional right by banning most abortions in the nation’s second-most populous state since September.” https://bit.ly/3lirCRH

Texas is fighting it: “Texas will appeal a court order blocking the state's restrictive abortion law after a federal judge called it an ‘offensive deprivation of such an important right.’”

Lol:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3FtlqOT

Some of my favorite replies: “Fumble,” “’avert’ what ‘looms’” and “the hot breakfast buffet at caucus meetings.”

I have so many questions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCU71_0cKDKcgs00

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3mBJRBn

ON TAP:

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

9:30 a.m. EDT: President Biden received the President’s Daily Brief.

11 a.m. EDT: Vice President Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh host a meeting with the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment.

Noon: President Biden leaves for Chicago.

3:10 p.m. EDT: President Biden visits a Clayco construction site in Elk Grove Village, Ill.

7:20 p.m. EDT: President Biden returns to the White House.

WHAT TO WATCH:

10 a.m. EDT: Arizona election officials testify on the 2020 presidential election audit. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3oGaA25

1 p.m. EDT: White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One. Livestream: https://bit.ly/3DhAwoU

3:45 p.m. EDT: President Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Livestream: https://bit.ly/2ZZXgvb

IN LIGHTER NEWS:

Today is National Chocolate Covered Pretzel Day.

I love this — American Girls are celebrating lots of holidays!:

With Religion News Service’s Emily McFarlan Miller, “This holiday season, American Girl characters Samantha, Addy and Josefina can celebrate the Christian holiday of Christmas, the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah or Diwali, the festival of lights observed by Hindus, Jains, Buddhists and Sikhs. Next year, they’ll be ready for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, too.” https://bit.ly/3ozk3s9

Some controversy for this beautiful Thursday morning:

Hyperlink https://bit.ly/3DbPGfo

And because you read this far, here are two dogs working on their choreography:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gS1m_0cKDKcgs00

Watch: https://bit.ly/3j03qSX

Comments / 0

