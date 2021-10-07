The Soda-Inspired Origin Of The Term 'Moxie'

The seemingly spartan two-ingredient recipe offers as much depth and infinite variation as the Old-Fashioned. The city of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a strange place to have an epiphany, but that’s where this story begins. The year was 2018, and the moment felt infinite. It was stop 20 of a 30-stop book tour (for The New Rules Of Coffee), and my co-author and I were feeling both thirsty and social, in need of blowing off a little steam. This was far from a novel impulse; as co-founders of the coffee and wine publication Sprudge, we had spent the better part of the last decade walking the earth for coffee stories, staying in far-flung hotels, traveling from Auckland to Oakland, Rwanda to Roppongi, working long days and enjoying rambunctious evenings in one bar or another. The night out was every bit as important as the next day’s beat. We were authors, journalists and drinkers, in that order.

