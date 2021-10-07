CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eiza González praises Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière for show at the Louvre museum

By Shirley Gómez
 5 days ago
Paris Fashion Week Eiza González praises Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière for show at the Louvre museum The Mexican actress described the event as a “cinematic experience”

Eiza González took social media to praise Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière for the show at the Louvre museum as part of Paris Fashion Week. The Mexican actress described the event as a “cinematic experience” and congratulated the fashion designer’s team.

“This show was a cinematic experience. I got chills watching,” González wrote. “The way you create art is something truly special. Congratulations to the whole @louisvuitton team on another beautiful show and such a lovely night. I had the best time,” she added with a white heart emoji.

Eiza Gonzalez attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 05, 2021 in Paris, France.

