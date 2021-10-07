Paris Fashion Week Eiza González praises Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière for show at the Louvre museum The Mexican actress described the event as a “cinematic experience”

Eiza González took social media to praise Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière for the show at the Louvre museum as part of Paris Fashion Week. The Mexican actress described the event as a “cinematic experience” and congratulated the fashion designer’s team.

“This show was a cinematic experience. I got chills watching,” González wrote. “The way you create art is something truly special. Congratulations to the whole @louisvuitton team on another beautiful show and such a lovely night. I had the best time,” she added with a white heart emoji.