A consortium, led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and including PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, has completed the acquisition of the English Premier League’s Newcastle United for £300 million ($409 million), according to a statement from the league. The EPL said it received legally binding assurances that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not control the club. The group purchases the club from British billionaire Michael James Wallace Ashley, who bought Newcastle for £134 million in 2007. Ashley and PIF have been in talks since 2018, but the deal was stalled because Saudi Arabia suspended beIN, the...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO