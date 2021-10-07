Canucks Roster Getting Clearer as Preseason Continues

The Seattle Kraken close out their preseason with a road contest against the Vancouver Canucks. The Kraken will wrap up the inaugural preseason the way it started, with a game against the rival Canucks. This is Vancouver’s fifth game of the preseason; they finish up against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. The Canucks sit at 2-2-0 this preseason, with both of their victories coming at Rogers Arena. Seattle hosted the first meeting at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, where they left with a 5-3 comeback victory. The Kraken will be looking for similar success on the road against the Canucks, a place where Vancouver has had much success this preseason.

