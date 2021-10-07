CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canucks Roster Getting Clearer as Preseason Continues

By Matthew Zator
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the Vancouver Canucks opened training camp on Sept. 23 at Abbotsford Centre, only two roster spots appeared to be up for grabs. Then the inevitable injury bug reared its ugly head. By the time the first day was in the books, fourth-line fixtures Tyler Motte and Brandon Sutter and top-four defenceman Travis Hamonic were on the sidelines for the foreseeable future. Going into the sixth game of the preseason on Thursday, two roster spots have turned into five.

