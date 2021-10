Say what you will about Red Hot Chili Peppers’ sometimes-lackluster lyricism and the cringey rap-scatting that characterizes some of their best-known songs: The venerable funk-punk road dogs put on one hell of a show, as our live-review column The Spin saw at Bonnaroo in 2017. Just a couple of weeks following the 30th anniversary of the release of their landmark fifth album Blood Sugar Sex Magik, RHCP has announced an international stadium tour that will bring them to Music City in 2022.

