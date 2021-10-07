CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Granite Shoals, TX

Amid delays, new Granite Shoals Supermarket aims to open before Christmas

By Jennifer Fierro
dailytrib.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction continues at the site of the Granite Shoals Supermarket, 7911 RR 1431 East, which could open sometime during the upcoming holiday season. Workers recently built a gas panel over the pumps and have been remodeling the inside of the building, which was once Ryders Bar and Grill. The grocery store will offer fresh produce, meats, a full-service deli, beer and wine, and gasoline, according to previous reports.

www.dailytrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Costco May Have a Shortage of This Holiday Staple at All Stores

Preparing for your family's holiday feast may be a little bit more difficult this year due to shortages of apples, turkeys, and more seasonal staples. Now, we're learning of a nationwide shortage of Christmas trees, which is impacting Costco and other retailers. Whether live or artificial, millions of Americans traditionally...
RETAIL
Axios

Grocery stores could face supply shortages ahead of holidays

Grocery stores could have limited quantities of a number of products heading into the holidays after some of the country's biggest food manufacturers say they're short on supply, CNN reports. Driving the news: Many companies have told grocers that they'll be short on supply due to labor, commodity and transportation...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Granite Shoals, TX
L.A. Weekly

There’s A Shortage Of These Items In Grocery Stores

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been shortages of products in grocery stores across the country. Here’s what might be sold out during your next shopping trip. Food shortages started appearing once the pandemic set in, with people’s shopping habits shifting and adapting to the new world. While now things are much better and more balanced, depending on the location, there are still some items that are difficult to find.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
UPI News

Expecting pent-up demand, Sam's Club to start holiday sales early this year

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Sam's Club, the discount retailer owned by Walmart, signaled on Friday that it's expecting Americans to return to major holiday celebrations this year after a muted Thanksgiving and Christmas season in 2020 due to COVID-19. Sam's Club announced its plans for the 2021 holiday season, which include larger turkeys, taller Christmas trees and greater inventories of toys.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Christmas#Food Drink#Grill#Progress
wgxa.tv

Kroger stores changing operating hours due to COVID

MACON, Ga. -- Kroger stores across the Southeast are changing their hours of operation. The changes are being made to help employees keep up with COVID safety. “The new hours will provide additional time for our associates to clean and sanitize stores in keeping with our COVID-19 protocols, as well as to organize and replenish shelves,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division.
MACON, GA
Footwear News

Target Will Pay Employees an Extra $2 an Hour for Weekends and Holidays This Season

As retail staffing shortages continue, Target is making moves to attract and retain talent this holiday season. The big box retailer announced said Tuesday that it will offer certain employees an additional $2 per hour for certain weekends and holidays worked during the holiday season. Hourly store, service center, and certain headquarters employees will be eligible for the pay increase on Saturdays and Sundays between Nov. 20 and Dec. 19, as well as Friday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 26. Hourly supply chain employees will see the pay bump during a two-week period between Oct. 10 and Dec. 18. “This is just...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Dayton Daily News

Final plan for new area $20M Kroger store under consideration

Kroger is taking the next step to replace a more than 25-year-old storefront with a new Marketplace that will include a fuel station, bank and Starbucks. A final development plan for a new 123,722-square-foot Kroger Marketplace and an 18-pump fueling station at 155 North Heincke Road is scheduled to go before Miamisburg City Council tonight at its regularly scheduled meeting.
MIAMISBURG, OH
EatThis

Shoppers Say This Supermarket Chain Has the Best Deals on Groceries

From the heavy spenders to the penny pinchers, a great deal is an offer that most of us can't refuse. In the battle of the best deals, one grocery store made its way to the top. The start of the pandemic left a vast number of Americans looking to spend less and save more. Between clipping coupons, catching a good sale, or buying generic brands, it's no secret that shoppers are looking to score the biggest bang for their buck.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
local21news.com

Are food shortages returning? Local grocer shares updates

Pandemic shortages have returned for retailers across the country. Unfortunately, just in time for the holiday season customers are seeing bare shelves and limits on essential items. Costco recently announced it will limit things like water, toilet paper, and some cleaning supplies. In a recent call with analysts, Costco CFO...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Banana 101.5

Why Am I Seeing Empty Shelves Again at The Grocery Store?

I'm sure if you've been out to the store in the past couple of weeks you've noticed it's a little challenging finding some of the products that you're looking for. I was out grocery shopping the other day after work and noticed while walking through Kroger that a lot of the shelves were empty. I'm not talking about paper products like toilet paper and paper towels. I'm talking about things like chicken, rice, and a few other food products that would normally be in stock. I thought maybe they just needed to restock and hadn't yet but when I went back two days later, it was the same situation. I mean the cooler that the chicken breasts are stored in was completely empty, not one freaking package.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Shoppers make fewer supermarket trips to save petrol amid fuel crisis

Shoppers have cut back on trips to the supermarket to save petrol amid Britain’s fuel crisis, new figures show.The latest data from Kantar revealed that the average household made 15.5 grocery store visits in the past four weeks – the lowest monthly figure since February.The report showed that visits to forecourts in the South of England jumped by 66% on Friday September 24, at the height of the fuel crisis, as motorists queued to fill up their tanks ahead of the weekend.Overall grocery sales fell 1.2% to £28.8 billion year on year in the 12 weeks to October 3, although...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy