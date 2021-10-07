Amid delays, new Granite Shoals Supermarket aims to open before Christmas
Construction continues at the site of the Granite Shoals Supermarket, 7911 RR 1431 East, which could open sometime during the upcoming holiday season. Workers recently built a gas panel over the pumps and have been remodeling the inside of the building, which was once Ryders Bar and Grill. The grocery store will offer fresh produce, meats, a full-service deli, beer and wine, and gasoline, according to previous reports.www.dailytrib.com
