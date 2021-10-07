What to Do in Sarasota This Weekend
Editor’s note: In-person events are subject to change. Please check before venturing out. The fifth edition of this concert featuring four Steinway concert grand pianos, played by four pianists (Joseph Holt, Don Bryn, Thomas Purviance and Susan Woodruff Versage) makes its bow at 4 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House. The keyboardists will tackle music by Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Harold Arlen, Wagner, Dave Brubeck and more; get your ears ready. For tickets, call (941) 306-1202 or visit artistseriesconcerts.org.www.sarasotamagazine.com
