Cancer

The Devastating Death Of Chopped Junior Winner Fuller Goldsmith

By Molly Harris
 5 days ago
Fuller Goldsmith, a former contestant on both "Top Chef Junior" on Bravo and "Chopped Junior" on Food Network, died after a near lifelong cancer diagnosis. The young and talented chef from Alabama survived cancer four times before his death at age 17 (via Today). When Goldsmith was just three years...

Rapper Pooh Shiesty faces life in prison; ‘Chopped Junior’ winner dies at 17; more: Buzz

Rolling Stone reports Pooh Shiesty is facing life in prison for his role in an armed robbery in Florida. The “Back in Blood” rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, is accused of shooting a man in the buttocks during a October 2020 hotel encounter that included a rented McLaren, drugs and high-end sneakers. When Williams fled the scene with two others, a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with $40,912 in cash fell out of the driver’s seat of the McLaren; investigators say the serial numbers on one of the recovered bills matched a $100 bill flashed on Williams’ Instagram account days before the robbery. In a separate incident, Williams, 21, is also accused of pulling a semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and waving it around the King of Diamonds club in Miami last May, allegedly firing a shot that hit a security guard in the ankle. A trial for a four-count federal indictment is scheduled to begin Oct. 25.
Mashed

Guy Fieri's Touching Tribute To Fuller Goldsmith Has Fans Shedding Tears

Although public figures lead lives that are distant from our own, it is upon witnessing their highs and lows that a universal human connection becomes evident. Fans of the "Chopped Junior" and "Top Chef Junior" series are coming together to honor and cherish the memory of Fuller Goldsmith, who died of cancer at the age of 17. Goldsmith was a remarkable young chef who won "Chopped Junior" in 2017, wowing viewers across the country with his positive attitude and impressive kitchen skills (via E Online).
CBS News

Teen chef who appeared on "Chopped Junior" dies at 17

A teen chef who won an episode of Food Network's "Chopped Junior" has died at the age of 17. Fuller Goldsmith died on Tuesday after a long battle with leukemia. Saturday would be his 18th birthday, WIAT, a CBS affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama, reports. Goldsmith appeared on "Chopped Junior," a...
bravotv.com

Top Chef Junior Alum Fuller Goldsmith Has Passed Away After His Battle With Cancer

Top Chef Junior competitor Fuller Goldsmith has passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was 17. "We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith. He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we've ever met," wrote production company, Magical Elves, in an Instagram post on October 6. "From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world. To his family, we give all our love as they mourn the loss of someone truly special."
Victorville Daily Press

'Forever in our hearts': 'Top Chef Junior' star Fuller Goldsmith, 17, dies from cancer

Fuller Goldsmith, an up-and-coming teen chef who competed on "Chopped Junior" and "Top Chef Junior," has died at age 17 from cancer. Magical Elves, the production company behind "Top Chef Junior," confirmed Goldsmith's death on Instagram Wednesday. "We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior...
