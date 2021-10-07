Jorge Gutierrez Discusses His Animated Mesoamerican Epic 'Maya and the Three' Ahead of Guadalajara, BFI Premieres

Netflix’s upcoming animated event, Maya and the Three, will be an epic adventure in a Mesoamerican-inspired fantasy world. A rebellious warrior princess named Maya (Zoe Saldaña) embarks on a quest to fulfill a prophecy and partners with three outcasts in order to save the world. The newest trailer introduces the three warriors: Chimi the Skull Warrior (Stephanie Beatriz), Rico the Rooster Wizard (Allen Maldonado), and Picchu the Puma Barbarian (Gabriel Iglesias). Together, Maya and the three warriors must face off against the Gods of the Underworld, who wish to sacrifice Maya. The story will be told in nine chapters. Other featured actors include Diego Luna, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Wyclef Jean, and Rita Moreno.

