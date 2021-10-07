Another ban looming for Gor Mahia: Fifa orders club to pay Ghanaian ex-player Jackson Owusu within 45 days
The Ghanaian midfielder was dismissed without being paid his dues prompting him to take the matter to the global football authorities. Gor Mahia are, once again, on the verge of being handed a transfer ban by Fifa if they don't settle what they owe Jackson Owusu in the next 45 days, with the bill totaling more than Ksh.3 million ($27,000), inclusive of interest and allowances.www.goal.com
Comments / 0