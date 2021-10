MyRye.com features dogs and cats that are up for adoption by Pet Rescue, a no kill pet shelter in Harrison. Adult size: Small (35 lbs and under) Gabbi is a mush! She likes long walks and fetching her toys, but she’s just as comfortable cuddling up at your feet. She is doing really well with house training and learns quickly. Gabbi is fully crate trained! She’s friendly and curious with other dogs and seems to warm up to people quickly (although it may take some treats!). She is looking for a forever family who can love her and be loved by her and, of course, give her belly rubs.

HARRISON, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO