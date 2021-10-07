CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to expect as US weighs COVID shots for younger kids

By LAURAN NEERGAARD
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Food and Drug Administration is considering whether to allow COVID-19 vaccinations in children ages 5 to 11 - using kid-sized doses. Until now, only people 12 and older could be vaccinated in the U.S., with shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. That's been a huge frustration for many pediatricians and parents, especially as the extra-contagious delta variant has raged through poorly vaccinated communities - and the schools in them.

www.dailyherald.com

CBS New York

Mount Sinai Researchers Studying Psychological Effects Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Front-Line Health Care Workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on all of us, especially on health care workers who have had to deal with life-and-death issues for the past 18 months. We now know that working on the front lines has taken quite a mental health toll on those workers. CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has more on a new study that uses technology to monitor stress among doctors and nurses. READ MORE: Caring During COVID: How Parents Can Help Their Children Handle Pandemic-Related Stress Dr. James Marion, of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, is a renowned gastroenterologist, but when the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

