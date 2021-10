Not everyone is lucky enough to have a bathtub in their home, and few people have the time to luxuriate in the tub with a delightful chunk of fragrant bath fizz. Everyone who has experienced this, however, knows that such a bath time experience is worth its weight in gold. Still, you needn’t go out and purchase fancy, overpriced bath bombs. It’s quite easy to learn how to make bath bombs at home, and it can be especially rewarding to customize them to suit your own personal tastes.

