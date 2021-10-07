CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police asking public for help in solving Mattapan fatal shooting

By Arianna MacNeill
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

The incident happened around 10:54 p.m. Wednesday night near Blue Hill Avenue and Walk Hill Street.

Boston police are asking for the public’s help in solving a fatal shooting in Mattapan late Wednesday night.

Around 10:54 p.m., officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Walk Hill Street following a ShotSpotter notification. There, police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Anyone who may know anything about the incident is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. The public can also use the department’s anonymous tip line by calling 1 (800) 494-TIPS, or by texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

What Boston really cares about right now.

