"Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence"

publicradiotulsa.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur guest is Anita Hill, the University Professor of Social Policy, Law, and Women's and Gender Studies at Brandeis University. Following her historic testimony at the 1991 Senate confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas, Hill became a leading national figure in the fight for women's rights and against gender-based violence. She joins us to talk about her new book, "Believing." As was noted of this work in a starred review in Library Journal: "Hill's new book defies boundaries by bringing together elements of memoir with law, social analysis, and polemic.... [It's] delivered with the precision of a powerful lawyer and the vulnerability of someone who became a target of merciless media scrutiny after testifying to being sexually harassed by now–Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.... With searing insight, Hill shows how much and how little things have changed since 1991. Her book gives hope, inspires activism, and discourages complacency." (Please note that Prof. Hill will take part in a "vitural event" tonight, the 7th, at 7pm, to be presented exclusively by Magic City Books. For this event, which requires tickets, Prof. Hill will be in conversation with Gloria Steinem. More details are posted here.)

www.publicradiotulsa.org

