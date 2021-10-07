CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. concerned that energy supply not keeping up with demand, top Biden adviser says

BRUSSELS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden’s national security adviser urged energy suppliers on Thursday to lift flows to meet demand, saying that the United States was concerned about their failure to do so.

Asked about whether Russia, a major natural gas supplier to Europe, was holding back energy as leverage, Jake Sullivan said: “Russia has a history of using energy as a tool of coercion, as a political weapon.”

“The United States has a real concern that, for a variety of reasons, supply is not keeping up with recovering demand,” Sullivan told reporters after meetings with the European Union and NATO in Brussels. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

