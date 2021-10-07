Wesley's Thursday Afternoon First Alert Forecast
Another nice and warm day in Mississippi! All the downpours should stay east of us into Alabama, Florida, & Georgia. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Good Wednesday evening, South Mississippi. We have barely even see any shower activity today. The rain chances will stay low into the overnight hours and tomorrow. A front is slowly moving past South Mississippi. Once the front finally pulls away from South Mississippi, it will be slightly less humid but still warm, especially in the afternoons. The weekend looks fantastic, sunny, dry & warm!www.wlox.com
