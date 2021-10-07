Wesley's Thursday Afternoon First Alert Forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Waking up this Tuesday morning, clouds are starting to roll in out west. A few isolated light showers have popped up too near Childress. Today’s a good day to grab the rain gear simply because rain showers are likely throughout the day. This activity will be mainly isolated to scattered. Outside of the rain threat, today will be a typical fall-like day. Highs in the upper upper 70s north with mid 80s south! Winds will be breezy today. Sustained at 10 to 20mph out of the southeast with gusts into the mid to upper 20s.

LAWTON, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO