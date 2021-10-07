CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Wesley's Thursday Afternoon First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother nice and warm day in Mississippi! All the downpours should stay east of us into Alabama, Florida, & Georgia. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Good Wednesday evening, South Mississippi. We have barely even see any shower activity today. The rain chances will stay low into the overnight hours and tomorrow. A front is slowly moving past South Mississippi. Once the front finally pulls away from South Mississippi, it will be slightly less humid but still warm, especially in the afternoons. The weekend looks fantastic, sunny, dry & warm!

www.wlox.com

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 10/12 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Waking up this Tuesday morning, clouds are starting to roll in out west. A few isolated light showers have popped up too near Childress. Today’s a good day to grab the rain gear simply because rain showers are likely throughout the day. This activity will be mainly isolated to scattered. Outside of the rain threat, today will be a typical fall-like day. Highs in the upper upper 70s north with mid 80s south! Winds will be breezy today. Sustained at 10 to 20mph out of the southeast with gusts into the mid to upper 20s.
LAWTON, OK
WECT

First Alert Forecast: toasty, until…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! A few stray sprinkles and showers aside, your First Alert Forecast opens with a dry Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. Under variable clouds and amid light north breezes, expect temperatures to progress to highs in the 70s to around 80. In the 76-degree surf: one to two-foot breakers will harbor a low to moderate rip current risk.
WILMINGTON, NC
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Next weathermaker

A suspect in a sex assault in downtown Green Bay. Look for morning showers on Tuesday with lots of cloud cover continuing into the afternoon. L. The Artistry in Wood show returns for its 38th year.
GREEN BAY, WI
kyma.com

First Alert Forecast: Gusty conditions

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Windy conditions will continue this afternoon and evening as a strong low pressure system drops into the Desert Southwest. Exceptionally cool conditions will arrive Tuesday with high temperatures struggling to even reach the 70 degree mark across the Arizona lower deserts. A gradual warmup will begin in the middle of the week with temperatures warming back to near normal for next weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

Storms downed trees, damaged homes and knocked out power for thousands of people. Southwest and the F-A-A are telling different stories as to why it canceled those flights. Facebook, Instagram making changes to push teens away from harmful content. Updated: 6 hours ago. Facebook, Instagram making changes to push teens...
ENVIRONMENT
KFVS12

First Alert: Sunny, dry afternoon

(KFVS) - Skies will be sunny this afternoon with a few clouds from time-to-time. Afternoon highs will be pleasant and less humid in the upper 70s to low 80s. Westerly winds will also be lights today. Clouds will start to increase tonight as a warm front pushes into the Heartland...
ENVIRONMENT
WITN

Star’s First Alert Forecast: Low clouds gradually breaking up

Forecast Discussion: The low clouds ove Eastern NC have persisted because they have been trapped under a temperature inversion, meaning a thin warmer layer of air over the clouds is preventing the mixing of drier air into the cloudy layer. Eventually, the inversion will be broken and the clouds will evaporate bringing a return to some sunshine. There could be some sun breaks later Tuesday, with more sun expected Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Warming Up#Weather Wesley
WLOX

Wesley's Tuesday First Alert Forecast

It's going to be another warm and muggy day with highs in the mid 80s! Not much rain is expected, and we'll keep small rain chances through much of the week. A cold front moving in this weekend will bring us much cooler and drier air. Wesley's Tuesday Morning First...
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast

Last time we had rain was last week, on the Monday of Cruisin'. This rain-free streak will probably continue all week or longer. We love to see it since this is the rainiest year on record for many parts of South Mississippi. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WLOX

Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast

Last time we had rain was last week, on the Monday of Cruisin'. This rain-free streak will probably continue all week or longer. We love to see it since this is the rainiest year on record for many parts of South Mississippi. Click and watch the forecast video for details.
ENVIRONMENT
WOWT

David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

After some morning clouds, beautiful fall weather around the metro this evening! We will cool off fairly quickly after sunset, with 40s on the way overnight. Warming up nicely again Tuesday, but some strong storms are possible by Wednesday morning. Rusty's Morning Forecast. Updated: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:32 AM...
ENVIRONMENT
WSAW

First Alert Weather - Foggy Wednesday morning with afternoon storms on the way

Occasional showers and thunderstorms will continue to move across Wisconsin for Monday evening and early Tuesday morning, with locally dense areas of fog possible by daybreak Tuesday. Temperatures will continue to remain quite mild for this time of year, with overnight lows in the 50′s, while the average for mid-October is the 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Taylor's 5 PM Tuesday First Alert Forecast

It's going to be another warm and muggy day with highs in the mid 80s! Not much rain is expected, and we'll keep small rain chances through much of the week. A cold front moving in this weekend will bring us much cooler and drier air. Wesley's Tuesday First Alert...
ENVIRONMENT
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

The Iowa Democratic Party has filed an ethics complaint against Second District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks. MercyOne is offering free mammograms during the month of October. Iowa first responders using app to get to 911 calls faster. Updated: 11 hours ago. Some first responders in Iowa are now using an app...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

New Michigan bus law aims to make roads safer for kids. A new Michigan bus law aims to make roads safer for kids. Medical Moment: Newly-published research suggests those who accumulate fat in their abdomen during menopause are at a greater risk of heart disease. New eating disorder treatment center...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy