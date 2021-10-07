Yanks third base coach Phil Nevin blasts A-Rod's criticism for sending Aaron Judge

Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin is standing by his decision during Tuesday night’s AL Wild Card game vs. the Boston Red Sox that many are saying played a part in the Yankees loss. Trailing by only two runs in the top of the sixth, Giancarlo Stanton hit a bomb off the Green Monster and Nevin decided to wave home Aaron Judge resulting in Judge being thrown out easily at the plate, with Kevin Plawecki applying the tag for the second out, as Stanton moved to second.

With Stanton being the only baserunner, Joey Gallo came up to bat and popped out to end the inning with no runs.

Despite potentially costing the Yankees runs, Nevin has no regrets. In an interview with the New York Post, he explained what factors played into his decision to wave Judge home.

“There were a lot of factors,’’ Nevin told The Post of why he sent Judge. “I did see the low throw [from center fielder Kiké Hernandez]. It was off line, as well. I factored in the wet surface, which ended up being the demise [of the play], because it was a quick skip into [Xander] Bogaerts’ glove. He made a great baseball play and throw home.”

Nevin continued, saying he made a play to ‘win the game’ but he does admit it was simply just a great play on the Red Sox part.

“I know what it looks like,’’ Nevin said of the play. “I know what the situation is. I know what kind of third-base coach I am. I made a play to win the game. It didn’t work out. It was a great baseball play on their side. In a big moment, it didn’t go our way.”

Obviously, there were many critics on Nevin's decision, but no voice may have been as vocal and as more prominent as Alex Rodriguez. During the ESPN broadcast, A-Rod said when a ball hits off the Green Monster, Judge shouldn’t have been sent unless something unusual happened.

“You don’t have to overthink that one,’’ Rodriguez said during the telecast. “I’m surprised of the magnitude of that mistake [by Nevin] in this situation.”

Nevin, who says he is on good terms with A-Rod, let him know he was wrong and claimed A-Rod really shouldn't speak on the play because he’s never been in a situation like that during his playing days.

“The guy has never been in that situation, but thinks he has a good idea of what baseball is in that spot and he’s wrong,” Nevin said. “He’s never been in that position. “I was in the right position, made the right read [and] had conviction in my send. But I get it. I get why people are upset and people are mad.”

What makes this loss a lot tougher to swallow is the fact that it not only sent the Yankees packing, but it was by their long-time hated rivals. There will be many questions that need to be answered and addressed in the offseason. Whether that means hiring a new manager or continuing to add pieces to the roster.