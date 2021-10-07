CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yanks third base coach Phil Nevin blasts A-Rod's criticism for sending Aaron Judge

By Jasper Jones
Audacy
Audacy
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QvifB_0cKDGlUZ00

Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin is standing by his decision during Tuesday night’s AL Wild Card game vs. the Boston Red Sox that many are saying played a part in the Yankees loss. Trailing by only two runs in the top of the sixth, Giancarlo Stanton hit a bomb off the Green Monster and Nevin decided to wave home Aaron Judge resulting in Judge being thrown out easily at the plate, with Kevin Plawecki applying the tag for the second out, as Stanton moved to second.

With Stanton being the only baserunner, Joey Gallo came up to bat and popped out to end the inning with no runs.

Despite potentially costing the Yankees runs, Nevin has no regrets. In an interview with the New York Post, he explained what factors played into his decision to wave Judge home.

“There were a lot of factors,’’ Nevin told The Post of why he sent Judge. “I did see the low throw [from center fielder Kiké Hernandez]. It was off line, as well. I factored in the wet surface, which ended up being the demise [of the play], because it was a quick skip into [Xander] Bogaerts’ glove. He made a great baseball play and throw home.”

Nevin continued, saying he made a play to ‘win the game’ but he does admit it was simply just a great play on the Red Sox part.

“I know what it looks like,’’ Nevin said of the play. “I know what the situation is. I know what kind of third-base coach I am. I made a play to win the game. It didn’t work out. It was a great baseball play on their side. In a big moment, it didn’t go our way.”

Obviously, there were many critics on Nevin's decision, but no voice may have been as vocal and as more prominent as Alex Rodriguez. During the ESPN broadcast, A-Rod said when a ball hits off the Green Monster, Judge shouldn’t have been sent unless something unusual happened.

“You don’t have to overthink that one,’’ Rodriguez said during the telecast. “I’m surprised of the magnitude of that mistake [by Nevin] in this situation.”

Nevin, who says he is on good terms with A-Rod, let him know he was wrong and claimed A-Rod really shouldn't speak on the play because he’s never been in a situation like that during his playing days.

“The guy has never been in that situation, but thinks he has a good idea of what baseball is in that spot and he’s wrong,” Nevin said. “He’s never been in that position. “I was in the right position, made the right read [and] had conviction in my send. But I get it. I get why people are upset and people are mad.”

What makes this loss a lot tougher to swallow is the fact that it not only sent the Yankees packing, but it was by their long-time hated rivals. There will be many questions that need to be answered and addressed in the offseason. Whether that means hiring a new manager or continuing to add pieces to the roster.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Embattled Yankees coach Phil Nevin fires back at ‘wrong’ Alex Rodriguez

Phil Nevin has no regrets about his decision to wave home Aaron Judge on Giancarlo Stanton’s shot off the Green Monster with the Yankees trailing by two runs in the top of the sixth in what turned into a 6-2, season-ending loss to the Red Sox in the AL wild-card game on Tuesday night in Boston.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Phil Nevin crushed by Yankees fans on Twitter over costly decision

Phil Nevin was crushed on Twitter by New York Yankees fans on Tuesday night over a bad decision he made to cost his team. The Yankees had something cooking in the top of the sixth inning in the AL Wild Card Game. They scored their first run of the game on an Anthony Rizzo home run to make it 3-1 Boston. Then Aaron Judge reached on an infield single, bringing Giancarlo Stanton to the plate with one out and the Red Sox leading 3-1.
MLB
Sporting News

Yankees’ Phil Nevin waves Aaron Judge home, results in easy out for Red Sox in wild-card game

The Yankees potentially missed a big opportunity against the Red Sox in their American League wild-card game. With New York trailing 3-1 with one out and Aaron Judge on first in the top of the sixth, Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton hit a long ball to the top of Fenway Park’s “Green Monster,” bouncing into the glove of Boston center fielder Enrique Hernandez.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Sporting News

Why did Phil Nevin wave Aaron Judge home? Aaron Boone explains questionable call in Yankees loss

In perhaps the biggest turning point of the game, Yankees' third base coach Phil Nevin decided to send Aaron Judge to home plate. The Yankees were finally on the board in the top of the sixth inning, and when Giancarlo Stanton lined a towering shot off the Green Monster in left center, Nevin was ready to send Judge home all the way from first. The call backfired as Judge was thrown out easily, and Stanton had to settle for second base with two away and no run scored. Joey Gallo popped out in the next at-bat to end the inning.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Phil Nevin flames A-Rod over criticism of Wild Card blunder

A number of factors contributed to the New York Yankees crashing out of the playoffs at the hands of the Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Game. Gerrit Cole surrendering a two-run blast to Xander Bogaerts with two outs in the first inning was the jolt of energy the Fenway Park crowd needed to impose their will on the game and they never looked back.
MLB
IBWAA

Playoff goats? Be merciful to Alex Reyes and Phil Nevin—in that order

Yankees third base coach Phil Nevins (right), here with Gleyber Torres, is under fire.Keith Allison, Flickr, Creative Commons Attribution Share-Alike 2.0. The first thing Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright did, after the Cardinals’ season ended with a two-run homer 10 rows into Dodger Stadium’s left-field bleachers Wednesday night, was put his arms around Alex Reyes, the relief pitcher who surrendered Chris Taylor’s National League Wild Card game-winning blast.
New York Post

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees amid stagnant contract talks

TORONTO — At the start of spring training, not long after Fernando Tatis Jr. signed a huge extension with San Diego well before hitting free agency, Aaron Judge was asked if he had spoken to the Yankees about a deal. “No we haven’t,’’ Judge said at the time, adding it...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Kevin Plawecki
Person
Phil Nevin
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers Rumors: Could Mike Trout ruin LAD’s offseason plans with Max Scherzer?

Regardless of how the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ season ends, you can bet the front office will be jumping at the opportunity to keep Max Scherzer on the roster come November. The three-time Cy Young winner will be a free agent once his massive seven-year, $210 million contract expires in just over a month and he’ll be a hot commodity since he’s going to finish either first or second in the 2021 Cy Young race. He could have a fourth award when all is said and done.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Al Wild Card#The Boston Red Sox#The New York Post#The Red Sox#Espn
FanSided

Red Sox: Three players whose futures are doomed in Boston

These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: How far did Aaron Judge’s home run go?

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge just hit a home run back to the United States. Note: The Yankees are playing in Canada. Border security didn’t need a passport check. Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have been absolutely massive for this Yankees team down the stretch, particularly in series against the Boston Red Sox and now Toronto Blue Jays.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: 3 players the organization ruined in 2021

The Atlanta Braves are on track for another NL East crown, but that doesn’t mean everything has been positive in the 2021 campaign. Some players are beyond saving, while others struggle in part because they’re placed in less-than-ideal situations. The Braves, like most teams, have made their fair share of mistakes in the 2021 season, especially early on.
MLB
NBC Sports

MLB Rumors: 'The one mega signee' Sox could consider in free agency

The Boston Red Sox aren't expected to be big spenders this winter, but there apparently is one pending free agent they could make an exception for. In a column published Thursday, The Athletic's Peter Gammons noted slugging Toronto Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien as a player the Red Sox could target during the offseason.
MLB
Audacy

Audacy

38K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy